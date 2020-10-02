IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH live: Warner elects to bat first, Chennai make three changes
Follow updates of match No 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League.
Live updates
After 0.4 overs, SRH are 1/1 – Bairstow is gone!
OUT! What a start for CSK! And what a ball by Deepak Chahar! Two out-swingers and then one that came back in. Jonny Bairstow is clean bowled and out for a duck.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Dubai! David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open the batting for SRH. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for CSK. Here we go!
7.13 pm: Another game, another milestone for the great MS Dhoni:
7.08 pm: CSK have three changes – Vijay, Gaikwad and Hazlewood are out.
Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.
7.06 pm: An unchanged playing XI for SRH:
David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
7.02 pm: TOSS – David Warner has won the toss and SRH will bat first! “We’re capable of defending well. Going in with the same XI,” says Warner. MS Dhoni says CSK were looking to bat first.
6.59 pm: CSK have a healthy lead as far as their head-to-head with SRH is concerned. The two teams have played each other 12 times, with MS Dhoni and Co emerging victorious nine times.
6.57 pm: Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen reckon tonight’s pitch in Dubai doesn’t have much grass and could have low bounce. The captain who wins the toss must elect to bat first.
6.53 pm: Chennai Super Kings started the tournament on a high with a win against MI, but things haven’t gone as per plans for them since then. They have several issues to address and they need to do that quickly. Read all about it here:
The Chennai Super Kings machinery is broken and Dhoni knows it
6.45 pm: After losing their first two games of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad put in a complete bowling performance to get the better of Delhi Capitals. Read about it here:
Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead the charge as SRH put on a bowling masterclass
6.42 pm: Before we continue the buildup to tonight’s game, here’s a look at Mumbai Indians’ comprehensive victory over Kings XI Punjab last night:
How Mumbai Indians outwitted Kings XI Punjab in a tactical masterclass
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 14th match of Indian Premier League 2020. It’s a battle of former champions as Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, in this edition, the two teams have not been off to the best of starts.
It is, in fact, the battle of No 7 and No 8 today, even though it is early stages of the tournament.
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|+1.094
|4
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|+0.117
|4
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|-0.219
|4
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|-1.450
|4
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|+0.521
|2
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|-0.228
|2
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|-0.840
|2