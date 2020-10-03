Paris Saint-Germain will host Manchester United in the opening round of Champions League group games on October 20, it was confirmed on Friday as UEFA revealed all fixtures for the competition.

The return clash at Old Trafford will be on December 2, with the sides also facing RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H.

Meanwhile Premier League champions and 2019 Champions League winners Liverpool will start their Group D campaign away to Ajax in Amsterdam on October 21.

Other highlights of the opening round of matches include Chelsea playing host to Europa League winners Sevilla on October 20 and Manchester City beginning their latest bid to win the competition for the first time at home to Porto the following night.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich have a tough start to their defence of the trophy as they play Atletico Madrid in Bavaria.

Uefa said on Thursday it will allow spectators back into matches in the Champions League and its other competitions “at a maximum of 30 percent” of capacity.

However, the loosening of restrictions is subject to national authorities giving the green light and Uefa acknowledged that certain games may still go ahead behind closed doors or with even more limited numbers of fans.

Away supporters will not be allowed in “until further notice”.

Champions League opening fixtures

Tuesday, October 20

Group E

Chelsea v Sevilla, Rennes v Krasnodar

Group F

Zenit Saint-Petersburg v Club Brugge, Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Dynamo Kiev v Juventus (1655), Barcelona v Ferencvaros

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United, RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir

Wednesday, October 21

Group A

Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow, Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

Group B

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Group C

Manchester City v Porto, Olympiakos v Marseille

Group D

Ajax v Liverpool, Midtjylland v Atalanta