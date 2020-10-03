IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live: RR opt to bat first, RCB unchanged
Follow updates from the first match of the first double-header in IPL 2020.
Live updates
3.28 pm: Right in the heat of Abu Dhabi, the game is all set to begin. Steve Smith and Jos Buttler opening, like they did in the last match. Can RCB make a good start with the ball?
Team news: RR have brought in Mahipal Lomror for Ankit Rajpoot. RCB are unchanged, which means AB de Villiers will continue to keep wickets.
Ian Bishop: “Whisper it quietly, but many are wondering if this could be the year for RCB...”
3.10 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far:
RCB in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day
|Venue
|Result
|Total points for season
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB won by 10 runs
|2
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB lost by 97 runs
|2
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB won Super Over
|4
RR in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 16 runs
|2
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 4 wickets
|4
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep
|Dubai
|RR lost by 37 runs
|4
RR XI: One change for RR. Ankit Rajpoot is on the bench today and Mahipal Lomror comes into the XI.
RR XI: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
RCB XI: No changes to the RCB playing XI
RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS: Steve Smith wins the toss and RR will bat first. Pretty warm day and no one would have liked to field in the heat first and then bat.
Pitch: The wicket is expected to be on the slower side and a total around 160-170 should be a competitive one.
AB likes batting against RR:
Weather update:
Heat factor
The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in the first of the Indian Premier League double-headers in Abu Dhabi today.
Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals — as Steve Smith admitted — could not quite adapt to the conditions and ground dimensions in Dubai in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The ground in Abu Dhabi is on the bigger side too but the Royals’ experience of playing in Dubai will help them make more informed decisions.
Head-to-head record
|Matches
|RCB won
|RR won
|No result
|RCB win %
|RR win%
|RCB vS RR
|20
|10
|8
|2
|50%
|40%