It will be a clash between the bottom two teams when Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have lost three of their first four matches and will be keen to get another win.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK are last on the points table at the moment and it’s definitely not a spot they’re used to occupying. The team has lost three matches in a row for the first time since IPL 2014.

Not a lot has worked for them so far in the tournament. Playing after a week’s break on Friday, they even made three changes to their playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad but those did not pay off either.

KXIP in IPL 2020 Match Datae Venue Result DC vs KXIP 20 Sep Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs RR vs KXIP 27 Sep Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs

CSK in IPL 2020 Match Day Venue Result MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi CSK won by 5 wickets RR vs CSK 22 Sep Sharjah CSK lost by 16 runs CSK vs DC 25 Sep Dubai CSK lost by 44 runs CSK vs SRH 2 Oct Dubai CSK lost by 7 runs

A misfiring top-order, apart from Faf du Plessis to an extent, combined with inadequate run-flow in the middle overs and the habit of leaving way too much for the end, proved costly for the men in yellow in the three consecutive defeats.

They have it in them to turn it around but everything – fielding, bowling and batting – has to come together much better.

“The last time we lost three matches in a row was a long time ago. We need to get a lot of things right. It is the professionalism. We need to take our catches, not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllables and may be we are getting too relaxed,” Dhoni said after the last defeat. “We have been a bit too relaxed at times.”

Dhoni has batted under pressure in the initial games, with the expectations high since he’s making a comeback. But by the time he goes after the bowling, the asking rate tends to be too high. If the team can manage enough runs early in the innings, it could give a cushion to the skipper.

But the job would be easier said than done since they are up against a side which has been batting well, though results have not exactly gone in their favour.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal have been in top form.

But despite scoring in excess of 200 twice, the Punjab side lost those matches because of poor bowling performances. Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell and young Ravi Bishnoi have impressed in patches but Kings XI’s bowling unit needs to fire collectively.

With both teams carrying a 1-3 record into this match, a defeat on Sunday is likely to deal a severe blow to their playoff hopes.

Head-to-head Mat KXIP won CSK won Tied KXIP win% CSK win% KXIP vs CSK 21 9 12 1 (KXIP won) 42.86 57.14

Squads



KXIP squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Chris Gayle Mohammed Shami K Gowtham KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal Mujeeb ur Rahman Glenn Maxwell Nicholas Pooran Karun Nair Arshdeep Singh Deepak Hooda Prabhsimran Singh Sarfaraz Khan Hardus Viljoen James Neesham Mandeep Singh M Ashwin Chris Jordan J Suchith Tajinder Singh Harpreet Brar Darshan Nalkande Sheldon Cottrell Ravi Bishnoi Ishan Porel

CSK squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Ruturaj Gaikwad Lungi Ngidi Dwayne Bravo MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis Deepak Chahar Ravindra Jadeja N Jagadeesan Shane Watson Karn Sharma Mitchell Santner Ambati Rayudu Imran Tahir Sam Curran M Vijay Shardul Thakur Kedar Jadhav Monu Kumar KM Asif R. Sai Kishore Piyush Chawla Josh Hazlewood

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST and will be live on Star Sports network / Disney+ Hotstar

(With PTI and iplt20 inputs)