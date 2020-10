In the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck with his first ball to send back Sanju Samson.

The ball was gently hit back and Chahal dived to his right to take a low caught and bowled, but the third umpire needed a few replays before he finally gave it out. The soft signal was out and the umpire said not enough evidence to overturn.

Out or not out, what do you think?

Follow the match LIVE HERE