Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will fight for their third win of this Indian Premier League season when they face each other in Sharjah on Sunday. Both teams have lost two out of their four matches so far but will take confidence from the victories they had in their previous game.

The Sunrisers are in a spot of bother at the moment as doubts remain over the participation of the premier fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who walked off with an injury in the last game. The right-arm pacer was unable to complete his final over in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday and gingerly left the field with the help of the team physio.

MI in IPL 2020 Match Date Venue Result MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets KKR vs MI 23 Sep Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs RCB vs MI 28 Sep Dubai MI lost in Super Over KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi MI won by 48 runs

SRH in IPL 2020 Match Date Venue Result SRH vs RCB 21 Sep Dubai SRH lost by 10 runs KKR vs SRH 26 Sep Abu Dhabi SRH lost by 7 wickets DC vs SRH 29 Sep Abu Dhabi SRH won by 15 runs CSK vs SRH 2 Oct Dubai SRH won by 7 runs

In case Kumar misses out, Mumbai will fancy their chances more at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where the boundaries are much shorter than in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In the three matches played at the venue so far, 200 has been breached on every single occasion. A total 1,303 runs have been scored at an average of 217 per innings.

Matches played in Sharjah: 3

Total runs scored: 1,303

The defending champions, having humbled a strong Kings XI Punjab in their last game, are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is in fine form and has scored 170 runs from four games this season. While the form of Quinton De Kock is worrisome, Suryakumar Yadav would be keen to convert his starts.

The biggest positive for the four-time champions is that their middle-order has finally delivered with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard launching into opposition attacks with their big-hitting prowess in the last couple of matches.

Mumbai’s bowlers are in form too. Apart from the pacers, spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have played their parts well and will be keen to contain the SRH batters.

Hyderabad will also take a lot of confidence from their seven-run win over CSK, where their youngsters delivered after the big guns failed to fire.

The team management would be hoping that skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey are among the runs again. If the seniors fire, that will reduce the pressure on young guns Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.

But if Kumar misses out, that would mean more pressure on T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and star spinner Rashid Khan. It remains to be seen who among Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma or Siddharth Kaul is given a go.

Head-to-head Mat MI won SRH won Tied MI win% SRH win% MI vs SRH 17 7 7 1 (MI won) 50% 50

MI squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Rohit Sharma Dhawal Kulkarni Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Sherfane Rutherford Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Quinton de Kock Suryakumar Yadav James Pattinson Kieron Pollard Aditya Tare Anmolpreet Singh Mitchell McClenaghan Krunal Pandya Chris Lynn Rahul Chahar Anukul Roy Saurabh Tiwary Trent Boult Digvijay Deshmukh Nathan Coulter-Nile Prince Balwant Rai Singh Mohsin Khan

SRH squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Vijay Shankar Jonny Bairstow David Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammad Nabi Wriddhiman Saha Manish Pandey Khaleel Ahmed Abhishek Sharma Shreevats Goswami Priyam Garg Sandeep Sharma Abdul Samad Virat Singh Siddarth Kaul Fabian Allen Billy Stanlake Sandeep Bavanaka T Natarajan Sanjay Yadav Shahbaz Nadeem Basil Thampi

Match starts at 1930 IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar

