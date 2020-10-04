IPL 2020, MI vs SRH live: Rohit, Suryakumar back in dugout as SRH strike early
Follow live coverage of match no 17 of the 2020 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Live updates
MI 48/2 (5.5 overs; De Kock 13)
WICKET! Kaul is having a horror game but he got lucky here. It was down the leg-side and Suryakumar hit it straight to short fine leg. Anywhere else and it would have been a four. Maybe, this will change things for Kaul.
Suryakumar Yadav c T Natarajan b S Kaul 27(18)
MI 38/1 (5 overs; De Kock 12, Suryakumar 18)
Another good over by Natarajan. The first ball was smashed for four but the left-armer came back so well after that.
MI 32/1 (4 overs; De Kock 7, Suryakumar 17)
Sandeep is brought back into the attack but from the other end. Doesn’t get as much swing but still a better over than the one bowled by Kaul.
MI 25/1 (3 overs; De Kock 6, Suryakumar 12)
Kaul was brought into the attack and he just didn’t get it right. Started off with a ball down the leg-side that was hit for four, followed it up with a wide and then got hammered all over the park by Suryakumar for three consecutive fours.
MI 7/1 (2 overs; De Kock 1, Suryakumar 0)
Natarajan into the attack and he starts off well. Just one run off it.
MI 6/1 (0.5 overs; De Kock 0)
WICKET! Three dots, a six and a wicket! Sandeep strikes to send back Rohit. Great review by Bairstow. He just knew it had taken the edge. The idea of Rohit Sharma getting set on this ground is a scary one and SRH will be glad to see his back.
Rohit c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 6 (5)
3.08 pm: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan.
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
3.04 pm: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and MI will bat first in Sharjah! Mumbai Indians are playing with an unchanged XI. SRH have two changes: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (injured) and Khaleel Ahmed are out, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul are in.
2.54 pm: MI and SRH have played each other 14 times and the head-to-head is split at 7-7. Who’s going to move forward today?
2.50 pm:
Matches played in Sharjah: 3
Total runs scored: 1,303
Avg runs per innings: 217.17
2.46 pm: Mumbai Indians have played one game at Sharjah and ended up losing it. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have played two games at this venue and lost both.
2.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Both MI and SRH have won two out of four matches so far and will be looking to gain momentum in Sharjah.
Here’s what the IPL 2020 points table looks like heading into the MI vs SRH match:
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|+0.588
|6
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|-0.954
|6
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|+1.094
|4
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|-0.084
|4
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|-0.121
|4
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|-0.317
|4
|7
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|+0.521
|2
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|-0.719
|2