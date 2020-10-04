IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK live: Kings XI Punjab opt to bat first, Chennai make no changes to their team
Follow live updates of match No 18 of the 2020 Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.
Live updates
7.10 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far:
KXIP in IPL 2020
|Match
|Datae
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep
|Dubai
|KXIP lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep
|Dubai
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|KXIP lost by 4 wickets
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP lost by 48 runs
CSK in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day
|Venue
|Result
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK won by 5 wickets
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|CSK lost by 16 runs
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep
|Dubai
|CSK lost by 44 runs
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct
|Dubai
|CSK lost by 7 runs
Team news: It seems CSK have made no changes, quite incredibly. KXIP have made three.
7.00 pm: KXIP have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The trend is starting to go the other way.
6.50 pm: In the first match of the day, SRH are facing a daunting task in the run-chase. Follow that live here.
6.45 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Dubai is the venue for this one.
Both KXIP and CSK have lost three of their first four matches and are at the bottom of the points table in the early stages of the tournament. They will be keen to bounce back at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and get another win in the bag.
Head-to-head
|Mat
|KXIP won
|CSK won
|Tied
|KXIP win%
|CSK win%
|KXIP vs CSK
|21
|9
|12
|1 (KXIP won)
|42.86
|57.14