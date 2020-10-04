7.10 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far:

KXIP in IPL 2020

Match Datae Venue Result
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over
KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs
RR vs KXIP 27 Sep Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs

CSK in IPL 2020

Match Day Venue Result
MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi CSK won by 5 wickets
RR vs CSK 22 Sep Sharjah CSK lost by 16 runs
CSK vs DC 25 Sep Dubai CSK lost by 44 runs
CSK vs SRH 2 Oct Dubai CSK lost by 7 runs

Team news: It seems CSK have made no changes, quite incredibly. KXIP have made three.

7.00 pm: KXIP have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The trend is starting to go the other way.

6.50 pm: In the first match of the day, SRH are facing a daunting task in the run-chase. Follow that live here.

6.45 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Dubai is the venue for this one.

Both KXIP and CSK have lost three of their first four matches and are at the bottom of the points table in the early stages of the tournament. They will be keen to bounce back at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday and get another win in the bag.

Head-to-head

Mat KXIP won CSK won Tied KXIP win% CSK win%
KXIP vs CSK 21 9 12 1 (KXIP won) 42.86 57.14