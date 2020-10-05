After 2 overs, DC 17/0 (Shaw 13, Dhawan 3): A superb first over by Washington Sundar, who celebrates his birthday today. Loves bowling in the powerplay and starts off with conceding just three singles. Flighted one outside off to deceive Dhawan brilliantly once in that over.

After 1 over, DC 14/0 (Shaw 12, Dhawan 1): Superb start by Prithvi Shaw. Three boundaries in the first over, all on the leg side. Two pull shots sandwiched by a flick through midwicket. Still in the first over, he picked up the length and pace really well.

7.30 pm: Who’s going to go to the top of the table tonight? Here we go... Udana to Shaw...

7.23 pm: DC have a new jersey, by the way.

7.20 pm: Confirmation of playing XIs:

RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

7.19 pm: This is how the teams have fared in the tournament so far...

Match Date Venue Result
SRH vs RCB 21 Sep Dubai RCB won by 10 runs
KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep Dubai RCB lost by 97 runs
RCB vs MI 28 Sep Dubai RCB won Super Over
RCB vs RR 3 Oct Abu Dhabi RCB won by 8 wickets

DC in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep Dubai DC won Super Over
CSK vs DC 25 Sep Dubai DC won by 44 runs
DC vs SRH 29 Sep Abu Dhabi DC lost by 15 runs
DC vs KKR 3 Oct Sharjah DC won by 18 runs

TEAM NEWS: Forced change for both sides...

RCB: Zampa (not fit) and Gurkeerat out, Moeen and Siraj in

DC: Mishra out (ruled out of tournament), Axar comes back

Here’s how the points table looks ahead of the clash:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
1  Mumbai Indians 5 3 2 +1.214 6
2  Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 +0.588 6
3  Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 3 1 -0.954 6
4  Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 -0.121 4
5  Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 -0.317 4
6  Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 -0.342 4
7  Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 -0.417 4
8  Kings XI Punjab 5 1 4 +0.178 2

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

6.53 pm: Some disappointing news for DC ahead of today’s match. Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL.

Statement: 

Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury.

Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery.

6.45 pm: Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer’s unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two of the most impressive teams of IPL 2020 – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – face each other in Dubai on Monday.

Both DC and RCB have looked solid so far and are placed well in the standings with three wins out of four games each.

Read RCB vs DC preview here.

6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 19 in the Indian Premier League 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals. No 3 vs No 2 on the points table!

And as the Star Sports opening montage said: “Dubai hosting the match between Delhi’s boy and the Delhi boys...”