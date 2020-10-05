The man behind Arsenal’s long-serving mascot Gunnersaurus was reportedly released by the club as part of cost-cutting measures.

With supporters eager to see new arrivals at the Emirates on Monday – transfer deadline day – a shock departure appears to have stolen the headlines.

Reports in British media said Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur mascot since 1993, had been let go, with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.

But the Athletic reported that the Arsenal mascot would return when fans were allowed back.

A GoFundMe page for Quy has been set up to raise funds.

A statement on the page read: “Gunnersaurus has been the Arsenal club mascot for 27 years. He’s a club icon and we cannot let him become extinct.

“Played by lifelong fan Jerry Quy, it would be a terrible shame to lose him. The mascot league is the only one we’ve consistently been on top of, let’s keep our all-time top scorer on top.”

The report of Gunnersaurus’ departure drew widespread condemnation on social media.

Shouldn’t be necessary, but it might be a good move and an act of kindness for the @Arsenal players and manager to club together and sort out this absurdity. https://t.co/wQhVKno2R9 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 5, 2020

One of the richest clubs in the world axes their part time mascot of 27 years as part of a ‘costs cutting’ initiative. Pretty shameful #Gunnersaurus pic.twitter.com/B1VdVpFqyy — Ryan Thomas Williams (@WilliamsR_T) October 5, 2020

🦖 @Arsenal have let go of Gunnersaurus, who has been a loyal servant of the club for 27 years as part of cost cutting measures.



💔 Not the start to deadline day @Arsenal fans wanted. pic.twitter.com/T55GdKPECy — SPORF (@Sporf) October 5, 2020

Gunnersaurus is the last remaining member of Arsenal's Invincibles to leave the club.



The end of an era 💔 pic.twitter.com/D2ZaILIz5x — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 5, 2020

I will never forgive this club for letting Gunnersaurus go. pic.twitter.com/tMWULzekSx — Gowtham #KroenkeOut (@Gtham_14) October 5, 2020

Waking up to the news that Arsenal have released Gunnersaurus.



The club has done some bad things on deadline day, including signing an injured Kim Kallstrom, but this is by far the worst. pic.twitter.com/pr9FjAjjYf — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 5, 2020

FA Cup winners Arsenal announced in August they were planning to cut 55 jobs due to the damaging effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the club’s finances.

The Premier League club said their main sources of income had all been hit, including broadcast revenue, matchday takings and commercial activity.

(With AFP inputs)