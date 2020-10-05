In Scroll.in’s tournament preview for Indian Premier League 2020, the conclusion went thus:

Arguably the biggest talking point of IPL 2019 (unnecessarily so, perhaps) was the Jos Buttler-R Ashwin run out that divided the cricketing world. And even before a ball has been bowled in 2020, the topic of Mankading has dominated headlines, thanks to Ricky Ponting’s recent comments on having a chat with Ashwin about not doing that when he plays for his team. The two are said to have spoken about it in detail but despite them saying they are on the same page, it just feels like they might not exactly be. Will Ashwin do it again?

And with so much pre-tournament talk about running the non-striker out, Ashwin refrained from dismissing Finch when Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Delhi Capitals on Monday in Dubai. Ponting had a smile on his face of course. Delhi ended up dismissing Finch in the next over and went on to win comfortably, but had Finch won the match for RCB, one wonders.

