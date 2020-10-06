Liverpool announced on Tuesday that Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus, as per Switzerland Football’s Association.

Liverpool’s attacking midfielder reported for international duty on Monday ahead of Switzerland’s upcoming fixtures with Croatia, Spain and Germany.

The defending Premier League champions said that a statement from the Swiss FA released on Tuesday read: “Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.”

Last week Liverpool’s in-form Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, the club said Friday.

“Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool had said in a statement.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall. However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are - and will continue to - follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”

Thiago missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane were both absent for Sunday’s shock defeat against Aston Villa.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp had said that he hoped players returned healthy from the international break after the team had suffered a shocking 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Despite a two-week layoff until they play again, Klopp has little time to make corrections on the training field with most of his squad away on international duty.

On their return, Liverpool travel to top-of-the-table Everton, who will be looking to win a Merseyside derby for the first time in a decade.

“I would love to have a training session tomorrow and Tuesday and to talk about it, but the boys go back off to international duty,” said Klopp. “Hopefully they come back healthy and we use the two days to prepare for Everton.”

(With AFP inputs)

