6.50 pm: This is how the teams have fared so far:

MI in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets
KKR vs MI 23 Sep Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs
RCB vs MI 28 Sep Dubai MI lost in Super Over 
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi MI won by 48 runs
MI vs SRH 4 Oct Sharjah MI won by 34 runs

RR in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
RR vs CSK 22 Sep Sharjah RR won by 16 runs
RR vs KXIP 27 Sep Sharjah RR won by 4 wickets
RR vs KKR 30 Sep Dubai RR lost by 37 runs
RCB vs RR 3 Oct Abu Dhabi RR lost by 8 wickets

6.42 pm: The overall head-to-head record might be 10-10 but it is worth noting that Royals are bit of a bogey side for Rohit Sharma and he will want to improve his record against them. In 2018 and 2019, the Royals have beaten MI in all four meetings.

6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 20 in the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition. In-form Mumbai Indians take on stuttering Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals will be keen to end their losing streak when they face an in-form Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Starting with a bang with two impressive wins in Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have hit a slump on the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games. After a Super Over defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the defending champions bounced back to defeat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively.