IPL 2020, MI vs RR live updates: In-form Mumbai Indians take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals
Follow updates from match No 20 of the Indian Premier League season.
Live updates
6.50 pm: This is how the teams have fared so far:
MI in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 49 runs
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 48 runs
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct
|Sharjah
|MI won by 34 runs
RR in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 16 runs
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 4 wickets
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep
|Dubai
|RR lost by 37 runs
|RCB vs RR
|3 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|RR lost by 8 wickets
6.42 pm: The overall head-to-head record might be 10-10 but it is worth noting that Royals are bit of a bogey side for Rohit Sharma and he will want to improve his record against them. In 2018 and 2019, the Royals have beaten MI in all four meetings.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 20 in the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition. In-form Mumbai Indians take on stuttering Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
Rajasthan Royals will be keen to end their losing streak when they face an in-form Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Starting with a bang with two impressive wins in Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have hit a slump on the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games. After a Super Over defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the defending champions bounced back to defeat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively.