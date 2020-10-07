When Jasprit Bumrah nails his yorker, the best in the business struggle to negotiate it. On Tuesday in the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Bumrah delivered the near-perfect yorker.

The key phrase there being ‘near’ as Jos Buttler missed the ball, while the ball missed hitting any part of the stumps.

Bumrah, and his Mumbai Indians teammates, could only smile about it as the ball missed the off–stump by the closest margin possible.

(Video courtesy: iplt20.com)