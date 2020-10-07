Australian women’s cricket team equaled the record of most consecutive one-day international wins in international cricket as they thrashed New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane to register their 21st victory on the trot.

The women’s team equaled the long-standing record set by Ricky Ponting’s world champion men’s team in 2003.

Most ODI wins in a row:



👨 Australia men (2003) ➞ 21

👩 Australia women (2017-20) ➞ 21



A long-standing record has been equalled in terrific fashion. WHAT. A. TEAM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eqiV1oDKA4 — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020

Having been asked to bat first by New Zealand, Australia’s captain on the day Rachael Haynes and fellow opener Alyssa Healy stitched together a 144-run opening stand that laid down a platform for Australia to post 325/5 in their fifty overs, their highest total against New Zealand.

The White Ferns’ chase though completely collapsed as the Australian bowling attack bundled them out for just 93.

Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineaux all picked up two wickets each for the home side.

With the win Australia completed a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series having already got the better of New Zealand in the T20Is.

