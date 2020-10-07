IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: KKR win toss, elect to bat first
All the live updates from the 21st match of IPL 2020.
Live updates
KKR 7/0 (1 over; Tripathi 5, Gill 0)
No Narine at the top of the order but he hasn’t had much of an impact this season. Just 7 off the first over. Steady stuff from Chahar.
1930 hrs IST: CSK start things off with Chahar. Tripathi and Gill are opening the innings for KKR. Narine is not there at the top of the order.
1905 hrs IST: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, A Russell, D Karthik, E Morgan, R Tripathi, P Cummins, K Nagarkoti, S Mavi, V Chakravarthy
Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, DJ Bravo, K Sharma, S Thakur, D Chahar
1900 hrs IST: KKR have won the toss and have elected to bat first. No changes in the KKR lineup. One change for CSK – Karn Sharma comes in for Piyush Chawla.
Under-fire Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will have to figure out urgent fixes for his star-studded team’s faltering performances when they take on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL at Sharjah on Wednesday.
KKR have plenty of resources at their disposal but they haven’t quite got around to allocating them well. Karthik’s captaincy and form have been below par and that seems to have held them back and the team management will hope he can put his best foot forward, in both departments, today.
CSK, on the other hand, aren’t exactly out of trouble either. But their 10-wicket win over KXIP in their last match will allow them to carry a lot of confidence into the game.
Here’s how the two teams have matched up over the years:
|Span
|Matches
|CSK wins
|KKR wins
|2008-2019
|20
|13
|7