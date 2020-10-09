Former India batsman Virender Sehwag came down heavily on Chennai Super Kings following their 10-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sehwag was perplexed by CSK’s inability to chase down a target that was well within their reach and he singled out CSK batsman Kedar Jadhav, who laboured to 7 off 12 balls, in particular.

“It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He further added: “If you get the CSK top three or even the top two, it becomes difficult for them to chase. Earlier, Faf du Plessis would wage a lone battle. This time against KKR, Shane Watson did that.”

Read: A strange lethargy: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are chasing themselves out of IPL 2020

Sehwag also criticised Jadhav on his Facebook series “Viru Ki Baithak” calling him a “useless decoration” and sarcastically referring to him the real “Man of the Match”.

Jadhav walked out to bat at the fall of MS Dhoni’s wicket, ahead of the Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo and never quite managed to get going. At one point, he had scored just 1 run off 6 balls and even though the margin of defeat was just 10 runs, the match was lost way before that due to CSK’s passive approach in the middle overs.