IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik opts to bat first, still no Chris Gayle for Kings XI
Follow live coverage of match No 24 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
Team news:
Punjab bring in Chris.... Jordan, not Gayle. Cottrell out injured.
Kolkata replace Shivam Mavi with Prasidh Krishna
TOSS NEWS: Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and KKR will be batting first in the day game.
2.47 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders lead 17-8 in the head-to-head with Kings XI Punjab. Now would perhaps be a good time for KXIP to get one back.
2.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 24 of Indian Premier League 2020. In the first game this Saturday, Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
Following five losses and a solitary win, Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas the Knight Riders are fourth with six points from three wins.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 24
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|+1.267
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|+0.232
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|3
|2
|+0.002
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|3
|2
|-1.355
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|-0.371
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|-1.073
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|1
|5
|-0.431
|2