IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB live: Chennai strike early as Chahar removes Finch
Follow live coverage of match No 25 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 2.5 overs, RCB are 13/1 – Finch is gone!
OUT! CSK get their first wicket as Aaron Finch attempts a wild slog and gets clean bowled. Top bowling from Deepak Chahar. Virat Kohli walks out to the crease.
After 2 overs, RCB are 11/0 (Padikkal 8, Finch 1)
A superb shot by Devdutt Padikkal to get the first boundary of the match. Sam Curran drifts onto the pads and the left-hander clips it stylishly past mid-wicket for four.
Reactions to the UNBELIEVABLE FINISH to the KXIP vs KKR match:
After 1 over, RCB are 2/0 (Padikkal 1, Finch 0)
Lots of swing both ways and plenty of plays-and-misses by the RCB openers in that first over by Deepak Chahar.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for the first ball! Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal to open the batting for RCB. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for CSK. Here we go!
7.15 pm: Verdict on Dhoni’s new look?
7.10 pm: Playing XIs
CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7.06 pm: TOSS – Virat Kohli wins the toss and RCB will bat first! RCB have two changes: Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Singh are in. CSK have one change: N Jagadeesan is in for Kedar Jadhav.
6.55 pm: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co have won just two out of their six matches so far. Virat Kohli’s men have fared better winning three out of their five matches but have had the odd hiccup along the way.
6.51 pm: Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab are heading towards their second win of the season. Follow live updates of their match with Kolkata Knight Riders here.
6.49 pm: CSK lead RCB 15-8 in their head-to-head. Will Kohli and Co get one back tonight?
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 25 of Indian Premier League 2020. In the second game this Saturday, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.