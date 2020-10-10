Not for the first time, Kings XI Punjab clutched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Glenn Maxwell missed out on a six by inches as KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs from a winning position in an Indian Premier League encounter in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Batting first, KKR made 164 for 6 with half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik.

In reply, KXIP lost the plot in final few overs finishing on 162/5 despite a 115-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

IPL 2020 standings after KXIP vs KKR Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +1.267 10 Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 +1.488 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 +0.017 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 +0.232 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 -1.355 6 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 -0.371 4 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 -1.073 4 Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2

Watch the sensational finish to the match here:

Gill scored 57 off 47 balls, while skipper Karthik notched up 58 off 29 balls.

For KXIP, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket each

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders:164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25). KXIP 162/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74, Mayank Aharwal 56)