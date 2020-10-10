Sunil Narine and Prasidh Krishna displayed ice-cool temperament at the death as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a stunning two-run victory over a self-destructive Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik’s side pulled off yet another Houdini Act after they were seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agawal (56) had put on 115 runs in 14.2 overs while chasing 165.

It looked like it would be only a matter of time when KXIP would wrap up the match and snap their four-match losing streak.

But in the end, KXIP made a mess towards the end of their run-chase to suffer their sixth defeat from seven matches and fifth on the trot. KKR, meanwhile, notched up their fourth win in six matches.

KXIP will now need a mathematical miracle to qualify.

Here’s how the points table looks like after KXIP vs KKR:

Standings after KXIP vs KKR Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +1.267 10 Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 +1.488 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 +0.017 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 +0.232 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 -1.355 6 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 -0.371 4 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 -1.073 4 Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2

The Mohali-based outfit needed 22 from the final three overs but the match turned on its head in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran (16) was bowled in the over bowled by Narine who conceded just two runs.

Needing 20 runs in the last two overs, KXIP lost two wickets in the space of three balls, including that of Rahul, in the penultimate over bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was playing his first match of the tournament.

KXIP needed 14 runs from the last over and then six of the final delivery to take the match to Super Over but Glenn Maxwell could only score a boundary for KXIP to lose the match by two runs. The ball fell inside the boundary by the barest of margins.

Earlier, Rahul and Agarwal, the top two run getters in this IPL, avoided taking undue risk while getting the odd boundaries to keep the asking rate under control. They were 47/0 after powerplay with Pat Cummins bowling three of the first six overs.

Rahul was dropped by Andre Russell off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna in the second over when he was on two. Russell hurt himself while fielding after a few overs but returned in the 11th over only to leave the field again in the 13th over.

KXIP were 76/0 at the halfway mark and the duo kept on getting the ones and twos without much trouble with KKR suddenly finding a death over bowler less without Russell.

KKR finally got the breakthrough with Agarwal holing out to Subhman Gill in the 15th over. From there on, the stutter started for Punjab.

Opting to bat, a counter-attacking 58 off just 29 balls by skipper Dinesh Karthik and opener Shubman Gill’s 57-run knock helped KKR post 164/6.

Karthik’s decision to bat first seemed to be backfiring as KKR were struggling at 63/3 in the 11th over but he changed the complexion of the innings with a magnificent knock which included eight fours and two sixes.

The KKR captain, who was run out in the last ball of the innings, played some exquisite shots and his placements were brilliant, besides his top-class running between the wicket. His fifty came off just 22 balls. And he made 44 runs off the last 20 balls he faced.

Young opener Gill contributed a 47-ball 57 which had five fours. The 82-run stand between Karthik and Gill for the fourth wicket was the cornerstone of the KKR innings on a slow and difficult pitch.

KKR, however, made a disastrous start, losing two wickets for just 25 runs in the powerplay. Rahul Tripathi’s (4) middle stump was sent cartwheeling by Mohammed Shami in the third over while Gill was guilty in the run-out of Nitish Rana (2) in a horrible mix up.

In the end though, the score on the board was just about enough for the two-time champions to register another win, while KXIP were left scratching their heads.

(With PTI inputs)