Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country’s first ever Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as she defeated American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women’s French Open champion since 1992.
The 19-year-old Swiatek, at world No 54, is the second-lowest ranked women’s Roland Garros finalist in the modern era, is the ninth first-time major champion in the past 14 Grand Slams.
There were many firsts for the teen star as she raced to the title without dropping a set, the only player to do it after Justine Henin. She is also the youngest winner in Paris since her favourite player, Rafael Nadal, in 2005.
Here’s a look at the big numbers from her first Grand Slam and how the tennis community on Twitter reacted to her win.