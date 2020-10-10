Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country’s first ever Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as she defeated American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women’s French Open champion since 1992.

The 19-year-old Swiatek, at world No 54, is the second-lowest ranked women’s Roland Garros finalist in the modern era, is the ninth first-time major champion in the past 14 Grand Slams.

French Open 2020, women’s singles final updates: Iga Swiatek becomes first Pole to win a Major

There were many firsts for the teen star as she raced to the title without dropping a set, the only player to do it after Justine Henin. She is also the youngest winner in Paris since her favourite player, Rafael Nadal, in 2005.

Here’s a look at the big numbers from her first Grand Slam and how the tennis community on Twitter reacted to her win.

#RG20



Iga Swiatek became



- First Grand Slam singles champion from Poland

- Youngest #RolandGarros champ since Nadal in 2005, who was also 19

- Lowest ranked #FrenchOpen winner

- First woman since Henin in 2007 to win without dropping a set



Live:https://t.co/f1TJkrh67k pic.twitter.com/fv8JGU8ViF — The Field (@thefield_in) October 10, 2020

Iga Swiatek has won the French Open at age 19 as if she were winning a futures event in rural France.



No set dropped. No drama. Just brilliant, pressure-proof tennis



Beat last year's finalist Marketa Vondrousova, No. 1 seed Simona Halep & in the final Aussie Open champ Kenin pic.twitter.com/tBUxaSS79S — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) October 10, 2020

Iga Swiatek is your #RG20 champion!



19 years old.



Won 14/14 sets.



Nobody won more than 5 games against her.



Nobody held serve more than 3 times against her.



Beat the tournament favourite and a reigning Grand Slam champion.



Total dominance. And all done with style. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) October 10, 2020

R1: 6-1 6-2 vs Vondrousova (2019 runner up)

R2: 6-1 6-4 vs Hsieh (doubles #1)

R3: 6-3 6-2 vs Bouvhard (former top 5)

R4: 6-1 6-2 vs Halep (top seed and 2018 champ)

QF: 6-3 6-1 vs Trevisan

SF: 6-2 6-1 vs Podoroska

F: 6-4 6-1 vs Kenin (AusOpen champ) — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 10, 2020

Iga Swiatek titles



ITF 10K Stockholm 2016

ITF 15K Bergamo 2017

ITF 15K Győr 2017

ITF 15K Sharm El Sheikh 2018

ITF 25K Pelham 2018

ITF 60K Budapest 2018

ITF 60K Montreux 2018

Roland Garros 2020 — Diego Barbiani (@Diego_Barbiani) October 10, 2020

2 of the last 4 #RolandGarros women's singles champions:



* Made RG their first title on the main professional tour (above challengers)



* Became the first player in their country to win a major singles title



* Won RG as an unseeded player



Ostapenko of Latvia, Swiatek of Poland — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) October 10, 2020

Swiatek breaks the streak! https://t.co/7rbr0B5aTk — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) October 10, 2020

Wow!!! @iga_swiatek is such an amazing athlete-so offensive-hits so heavy-complete game already. A joy to watch-makes it look so easy. More Majors ahead!! @WTA 👏🏆 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) October 10, 2020

Swiatek: "I don't know what's going on. I'm so happy. I'm so happy my family was here finally. I don't know. It was overwhelming for me.



"Two years ago I won a junior grand slam and now I'm here. It feels like such a short time. I'm just overwhelmed.”#RG20 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 10, 2020

Swiatek becomes the youngest winner at Roland Garros since her favourite player, Rafael Nadal, in 2005.



He was also 19. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) October 10, 2020

Win-loss record at main draw matches of #RolandGarros before entering the edition where they won their maiden title at the event in the last 5 years:



Muguruza: 9-3 (75%)

Ostapenko: 0-1 (0%)

Halep: 17-8 (68%)

Barty: 2-5 (28.5%)

Swiatek: 3-1 (75%)#RG20 #Swiatek pic.twitter.com/fcJrG7HiPo — Dr. Balraj Shukla 🇮🇳 (@balrajshukla) October 10, 2020

The on-court interview the first time Swiatek has looked remotely flustered. What a genuine person she seems. She lost 3 *points* after that medical timeout for Kenin. — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) October 10, 2020

Swiatek apologizes for not being great a speech-making: not having won a tournament at the pro level until today, she hasn't had a lot of practice. #RG20 — Ana Mitrić (@ana_mitric) October 10, 2020

Świątek: "It's crazy for me because I watch every year how Rafa lifts this trophy so it's crazy that I'm in the same place" — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) October 10, 2020

Congratulations to young @rolandgarros champion @iga_swiatek - a nerveless performance from the Polish star and the first of many majors to come. Best wishes from afar, 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) October 10, 2020