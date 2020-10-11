IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live: SRH to bat first, Stokes gets a game for RR
Follow live coverage of SRH vs RR at IPL 2020.
Live updates
03.09 pm: Four changes for RR. Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat come in, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Varun Aaron go out.
Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, B Stokes, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, K Tyagi, J Unadkat
03.05 pm: For SRH, Vijay Shankar in and Samad misses out
SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
03.00 pm: Ben Stokes is playing today. A good net session and he is in.
03.00 pm: SRH win the toss and they will have a bat first.
02.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 26 in the Indian Premier League. It’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. It’s David Warner vs Steve Smith.
Here’s how the points table looks like:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|+1.267
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|+0.017
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|2
|-0.820
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|+0.232
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|-1.073
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2