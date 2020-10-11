03.09 pm: Four changes for RR. Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat come in, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Varun Aaron go out.

Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, B Stokes, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, K Tyagi, J Unadkat

03.05 pm: For SRH, Vijay Shankar in and Samad misses out

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

03.00 pm: Ben Stokes is playing today. A good net session and he is in.

03.00 pm: SRH win the toss and they will have a bat first.

02.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 26 in the Indian Premier League. It’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. It’s David Warner vs Steve Smith.

Here’s how the points table looks like:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
 Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +1.267 10
 Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 +1.488 8
 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 +0.017 8
 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 -0.820 8
 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 +0.232 6
 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -0.588 4
 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 -1.073 4
 Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2
via iplt20.com