DC 46/2 after 6 overs (Dhawan 15, Iyer 10)

14 runs from the over. Dhawan started the over with a four and then Iyer helped himself to two more.

DC 24/2 after 4.2 overs (Dhawan 2)

WICKET! Krunal strikes to trap Rahane LBW. Some glimpses of good touch from Rahane. Iyer in next.

Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15(15)

DC 23/1 after 4 overs (Dhawan 2, Rahane 15)

Bumrah into the attack and he starts off with a superb over. Just one run off it.

DC 22/1 after 3 overs (Dhawan 1, Rahane 15)

An edged four and nothing else in the over. Is Rahane the right man for this position or would it have made more sense to send the in-form Iyer?

DC 17/1 after 2 overs (Dhawan 0, Rahane 11)

Rahane has come in and immediately timed the ball well. Two lovely fours in the Pattinson over.

DC 4/1 after 0.3 overs (Dhawan 0)

WICKET! Shaw lobs that to Krunal at covers. Gentle chip. Gone. Boult strikes early.

Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4(3)

Here’s how the table looks like after RR’s win:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
1  Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +1.267 10
2  Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 +1.488 8
3  Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 +0.017 8
4  Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 -0.820 8
5  Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 3 4 +0.153 6
6  Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 -0.872 6
7  Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -0.588 4
8  Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2
via iplt20.com

Confirmation of the playing XIs:

7.17 pm: A sensational win for RR and some heated moments there at the end. We may not have heard the last of that.

In Dubai, Tewatia is doing a madness again along with Parag. Live here.

Team news: Two players making their first appearances for DC tonight: Alex Carey replaces an injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane comes in place of Shimron Hetmyer to keep the overseas balance.

TOSS: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile in Paris, Rafa Nadal is off to flier...

Follow French Open final here.

06.55 pm: Here’s how the two teams have fared so far

MI in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets
KKR vs MI 23 Sep Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs
RCB vs MI 28 Sep Dubai MI lost in Super Over 
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi MI won by 48 runs
MI vs SRH 4 Oct Sharjah MI won by 34 runs
MI vs RR 6 Oct Abu Dhabi MI won by 57 runs

DC in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep Dubai DC won Super Over
CSK vs DC 25 Sep Dubai DC won by 44 runs
DC vs SRH 29 Sep Abu Dhabi DC lost by 15 runs
DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sharjah DC won by 18 runs
RCB vs DC 5 Oct Dubai DC won by 59 runs
RR vs DC 9 Oct Sharjah DC won by 46 runs

06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 27 in the Indian Premier League. It’s the battle between arguably the two best teams of the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.

Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals – cross swords in a clash of heavyweights.

Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.

If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians camp. It’s a battle between the team that’s been there and done that, repeatedly versus the young team that’s got hold of everyone’s attention this season.

Read MI vs DC preview here.