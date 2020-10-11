IPL 2020, MI vs DC live updates: Shaw, Rahane back in the dugout
Live updates from match No 27 at IPL 2020.
DC 46/2 after 6 overs (Dhawan 15, Iyer 10)
14 runs from the over. Dhawan started the over with a four and then Iyer helped himself to two more.
DC 24/2 after 4.2 overs (Dhawan 2)
WICKET! Krunal strikes to trap Rahane LBW. Some glimpses of good touch from Rahane. Iyer in next.
Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15(15)
DC 23/1 after 4 overs (Dhawan 2, Rahane 15)
Bumrah into the attack and he starts off with a superb over. Just one run off it.
DC 22/1 after 3 overs (Dhawan 1, Rahane 15)
An edged four and nothing else in the over. Is Rahane the right man for this position or would it have made more sense to send the in-form Iyer?
DC 17/1 after 2 overs (Dhawan 0, Rahane 11)
Rahane has come in and immediately timed the ball well. Two lovely fours in the Pattinson over.
DC 4/1 after 0.3 overs (Dhawan 0)
WICKET! Shaw lobs that to Krunal at covers. Gentle chip. Gone. Boult strikes early.
Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4(3)
Here’s how the table looks like after RR’s win:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|+1.267
|10
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|+0.017
|8
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|2
|-0.820
|8
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|3
|4
|+0.153
|6
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2
Confirmation of the playing XIs:
7.17 pm: A sensational win for RR and some heated moments there at the end. We may not have heard the last of that.
Team news: Two players making their first appearances for DC tonight: Alex Carey replaces an injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane comes in place of Shimron Hetmyer to keep the overseas balance.
TOSS: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
06.55 pm: Here’s how the two teams have fared so far
MI in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 49 runs
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 48 runs
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct
|Sharjah
|MI won by 34 runs
|MI vs RR
|6 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 57 runs
DC in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep
|Dubai
|DC won Super Over
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep
|Dubai
|DC won by 44 runs
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|DC lost by 15 runs
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct,
|Sharjah
|DC won by 18 runs
|RCB vs DC
|5 Oct
|Dubai
|DC won by 59 runs
|RR vs DC
|9 Oct
|Sharjah
|DC won by 46 runs
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 27 in the Indian Premier League. It’s the battle between arguably the two best teams of the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals – cross swords in a clash of heavyweights.
Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.
If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians camp. It’s a battle between the team that’s been there and done that, repeatedly versus the young team that’s got hold of everyone’s attention this season.
