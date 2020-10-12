Rafael Nadal equalled and broke several records as he demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday for his fourth straight title at the clay-court Major.

This was his record-extending 13th title (in 16 editions) at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam title, matching Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20. Federer has held the record for more than 11 years, from his Wimbledon 2009 win right after he broke Pete Sampras’ record of 14.

With his dominant win, he became second man and fourth playe r in the Open era to cross 20 Majors. His 20 titles include 13 French Opens, four US Open titles, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.

This is Nadal's 21st win over a world No 1, the most by any player male or female.

Change everything but can’t change the French Open champion: Twitter celebrates Nadal’s record win

Leading men's Grand Slam winners Roger Federer 20 Rafael Nadal 20 Novak Djokovic 17 Pete Sampras 14 Roy Emerson 12 Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg 11

List of French Open men's finals since 2005 Year Champion Runner-up Score in the final 2020 Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 2019 Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1 2018 Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2 2017 Rafael Nadal Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 2016 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4 2015 Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 2014 Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4 2013 Rafael Nadal David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 2012 Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5 2011 Rafael Nadal Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1 2010 Rafael Nadal Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4 2009 Roger Federer Robin Söderling 6–1, 7–6(7–1), 6–4 2008 Rafael Nadal Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0 2007 Rafael Nadal Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 2006 Rafael Nadal Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4) 2005 Rafael Nadal Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5

By the Numbers: @RafaelNadal in Best-of-5 on Clay

125-2 Overall (.984)

100-2 at #RolandGarros (.980)

48-0 to Begin Career (31-0 at @RolandGarros)

35-1 vs. Top 10 (27-1 at RG)

20-0 in Finals (13-0 at RG)

18-0 in @DavisCup

9-1 vs. World No. 1 (7-1 at RG)

4-0 in 5th Sets (2-0 at RG) — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) October 11, 2020

Seasons with a Slam title (Open Era):

Nadal 14

Federer 11

Djokovic/Sampras 10

Borg 8 — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) October 11, 2020

Let me add another entry to this wonderful thread.



With today's victory, Rafa increases his number of victories over #1 to 21.



Top-5 players in this stat:



1Rafael Nadal [Active] 21

2Boris Becker 19

3Ivan Lendl 14

3Novak Djokovic [Active] 14

5 Andy Murray [Active] 12 https://t.co/iqhhJDdoIH — Genny SS (@genny_ss) October 11, 2020

Nadal joins an elite list of players with 20+ slams in the Open Era



Serena Williams

Steffi Graf

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal



That’s it. Pretty good company. — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) October 11, 2020

Most Grand Slam titles in tennis...

24 - Margaret Court

23 - Serena Williams

22 - Stefi Graf

20 - Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal#FrenchOpen#FrenchOpen2020#RolandGarros — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 11, 2020

Rafael Nadal at @rolandgarros (2005-2020):



13 Titles (16 appearances)

100 Wins (102 matches)

66 Different Opponents

299 Sets won (lost 27)

1938 Games won (lost 969)

10499 Points won (lost 7702)

243h10m on court pic.twitter.com/HFMQ7hhjCD — Ahmed Ayman (@aayman93) October 11, 2020

Sampras held the 'most Grand Slam titles record' in Men's Singles for 9 years (2000-2009). Federer for 11 years (2009-2020). He has company now.



Hopefully 2021 can be fun with everybody playing... pic.twitter.com/NuXGaxBc6P — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 11, 2020