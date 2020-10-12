Rafael Nadal equalled and broke several records as he demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday for his fourth straight title at the clay-court Major.
This was his record-extending 13th title (in 16 editions) at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam title, matching Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20. Federer has held the record for more than 11 years, from his Wimbledon 2009 win right after he broke Pete Sampras’ record of 14.
- With his dominant win, he became second man and fourth player in the Open era to cross 20 Majors. His 20 titles include 13 French Opens, four US Open titles, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.
- Nadal has 100 match wins on Paris’s famous crushed red brick against just two defeats in 15 years. The two losses came to Robin Soderling in 2009 and Djokovic in 2015.
- No player, male or female, has achieved 100 singles wins at French Open. Players have reached triple digit wins at the other three Grand Slams, but never at Roland Garros.
- Nadal has a 13/13 record in French Open final and has in fact never been taken to a fifth set in a final at Roland Garros.
- This is the fourth time (French Open 2008, 2010, 2017, 2020) he has won a Major without dropping a set, overtaking Bjorn Borg’s record
- At 34, the Spaniard is the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972 and he won the title without dropping a set.
- This was Nadal’s sixth Major after turning 30, the most among male players. Djokovic has five while Federer, Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall have won four each.
- Nadal is also the first player in the Open Era, male or female, to win any tour-level event 13 times, surpassing his own and Martina Navratilova’s record.
- This is Nadal’s 21st win over a world No 1, the most by any player male or female.
Leading men's Grand Slam winners
|Roger Federer
|20
|Rafael Nadal
|20
|Novak Djokovic
|17
|Pete Sampras
|14
|Roy Emerson
|12
|Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg
|11
List of French Open men's finals since 2005
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score in the final
|2020
|Rafael Nadal
|Novak Djokovic
|6–0, 6–2, 7–5
|2019
|Rafael Nadal
|Dominic Thiem
|6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1
|2018
|Rafael Nadal
|Dominic Thiem
|6–4, 6–3, 6–2
|2017
|Rafael Nadal
|Stan Wawrinka
|6–2, 6–3, 6–1
|2016
|Novak Djokovic
|Andy Murray
|3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4
|2015
|Stan Wawrinka
|Novak Djokovic
|4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4
|2014
|Rafael Nadal
|Novak Djokovic
|3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4
|2013
|Rafael Nadal
|David Ferrer
|6–3, 6–2, 6–3
|2012
|Rafael Nadal
|Novak Djokovic
|6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5
|2011
|Rafael Nadal
|Roger Federer
|7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1
|2010
|Rafael Nadal
|Robin Söderling
|6–4, 6–2, 6–4
|2009
|Roger Federer
|Robin Söderling
|6–1, 7–6(7–1), 6–4
|2008
|Rafael Nadal
|Roger Federer
|6–1, 6–3, 6–0
|2007
|Rafael Nadal
|Roger Federer
|6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4
|2006
|Rafael Nadal
|Roger Federer
|1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)
|2005
|Rafael Nadal
|Mariano Puerta
|6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5