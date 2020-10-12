IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live score, updates and commentary
Follow live coverage of match No 28 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 28 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 28
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+1.038
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|+0.017
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|2
|-0.820
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|3
|4
|+0.153
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2