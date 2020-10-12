6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 28 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 28

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 +1.327 10
Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 +1.038 10
Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 +0.017 8
Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 -0.820 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 3 4 +0.153 6
Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 -0.872 6
Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -0.588 4
Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2