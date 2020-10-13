The three-time Indian Premier League champions and last edition’s runner-up, Chennai Super Kings are seeking a revival of fortunes against Sunrisers Hyderabad after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament.

Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets.

The tie also provides CSK a chance to avenge their seven-run loss to SRH in their previous outing. SRH, on the other hand, are a only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games.

But the the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158/4.

While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from its faltering middle order to fire. After facing brickbats for persisting with Kedar Jadhav, CSK dropped him in their last match and his replacement Narayan Jagadeesan (33 off 28) made a decent score in the company of Ambati Rayudu (42 off 40). However, CSK’s chase fell apart after the duo departed.

The likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo too failed to come to the team’s rescue. Dhoni himself has not been able to force the pace while chasing and the skipper had no qualms in admitting the flaws in his batting department.

“Batting has been bit of a worry. We need to do something about it,” Dhoni had said. “I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out, it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or the 16th over. That just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.”

SRH results in IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points SRH vs RCB 21 Sep, Mon (1930) Dubai SRH lost by 10 runs 0 KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH lost by 7 wickets 0 DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH won by 15 runs 2 CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai SRH won by 7 runs 4 MI vs SRH 4 Oct, Sun (1530) Sharjah SRH lost by 34 runs 4 SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai SRH won by 69 runs 6 SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai SRH lost by 5 wickets 6

CSK results in IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK won by 5 wickets 2 RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah CSK lost by 16 runs 2 CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai CSK lost by 44 runs 2 CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai CSK lost by 7 runs 2 KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai CSK won by 10 wickets 4 KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK lost by 10 runs 4 CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai CSK lost by 37 runs 4

On the bowling front, Deepak Chahar and Jadeja were impressive the other night and Bravo’s return was a welcome relief but the likes of Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma need to pull up their performances.

Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own. But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday (October 11).

Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side. But SRH let Royals off the hook in the middle overs after reducing them to 78 for 5.

The likes of Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and young Abhishek Sharma are the weak links in bowling which they need to address.

Head-to-head Mat SRH wins CSK wins SRH win% CSK win% SRH vs CSK 13 4 9 30.76 69.24

SRH squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Vijay Shankar Jonny Bairstow David Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammad Nabi Wriddhiman Saha Manish Pandey Khaleel Ahmed Abhishek Sharma Shreevats Goswami Priyam Garg Sandeep Sharma Abdul Samad Virat Singh Siddarth Kaul Fabian Allen Billy Stanlake Sandeep Bavanaka T Natarajan Sanjay Yadav Shahbaz Nadeem Basil Thampi

CSK squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Ruturaj Gaikwad Lungi Ngidi Dwayne Bravo MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis Deepak Chahar Ravindra Jadeja N Jagadeesan Shane Watson Karn Sharma Mitchell Santner Ambati Rayudu Imran Tahir Sam Curran M Vijay Shardul Thakur Kedar Jadhav Monu Kumar KM Asif R. Sai Kishore Piyush Chawla Josh Hazlewood

