Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers showed how devastating he can be as a batsman with a superb knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The 36-year-old South African legend, who got out for a duck in RCB’s previous game, scored 73 runs from 33 balls to remain not-out and power his team to a total of 194/2 in Sharjah.

De Villiers walked in to bat when the score 94 in 12.2 overs and didn’t waste any time to get going. He put on an unbeaten stand of 100 runs with RCB captain Virat Kohli and hit five fours and six sixes in his innings.

RCB got 83 runs off the last five overs all thanks to a stunning performance by ABD.

