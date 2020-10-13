IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK live: Dhoni elects to bat first, both teams make one change each
Follow live coverage of match No 29 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
7.30 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Dubal! Sam Curran (surprise, surprise) and Faf du Plessis to open the batting for CSK. Sandeep Sharma has the new ball in hand for SRH. Here we go!
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
SRH: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma.
7.05 pm: TOSS – MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bat first for the first time this season! CSK have one change: Piyush Chawal returns in place of N Jagadeesan. SRH have one change to: Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Abhishek Sharma.
6.45 pm: CSK lead the head-to-head with SRH 9-4. Will MS Dhoni and Co get a much-needed win tonight?
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 29 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 29
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+1.038
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.116
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|3
|4
|+0.153
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2