IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live: Archer strikes send back Shaw, Rahane
Live updates from match No 30 of IPL 2020.
DC 47/2 after 6 overs (Dhawan 30, Iyer 10)
Stokes’ first over went for 13 and then Tyagi’s over has gone for 14. 27 runs in two overs and DC are up and running now. Poor bowling by Tyagi – hasn’t managed to get his line right today.
DC 33/2 after 5 overs (Dhawan 19, Iyer 8)
Dhawan and Iyer getting into the act and trying to build some momentum here.
DC 20/3 after 4 overs (Dhawan 13, Iyer 2)
Tyagi into the attack and he bowls a good over except for one ball which slid down the leg-side and Dhawan helped himself to a six. Not the start DC would have been looking for.
Meanwhile, Imran Tahir hasn’t got a game for CSK yet but he is calmly waiting for his chance.
DC 10/3 after 2.3 overs (Dhawan 6, Rahane 2)
WICKET! A few dot balls and Rahane went for the big shot and failed to clear the fielder. Another wicket for Archer. But why would DC have Rahane and Dhawan batting together in the Powerplay?
Rahane c Uthappa b Jofra Archer 2(9)
DC 10/1 (Dhawan 6, Rahane 2)
In an ideal world, Delhi wouldn’t want Rahane and Dhawan batting together. Both batsmen tend to play an anchor role. DC needed a ball-striker in too. One of these batsmen will have to attack a bit more. A four off the last ball of the Unadkat over helps though.
DC 0/1 (Dhawan 0, Rahane 0)
WICKET! Archer sends Shaw back on the first ball. Inside edge back onto the stumps. The ball did come back a bit too. Big gap between bat and pad.
Prithvi Shaw b Jofra Archer 0(1)
7.30 pm: Shaw and Dhawan in the middle. Can they get DC off to a good start?
7.04 pm: DC win the toss and will bat first.
One change to DC’s playing XI: Shikhar, Prithvi, Ajinkya, Shreyas (C), Stoinis, Carey (WK), Tushar, Axar, Ashwin, Kagiso, Nortje
RR going with an unchanged XI.
Rajasthan Royals XI: B Stokes, J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, J Unadkat, K Tyagi
6.62 pm: Kevin Pietersen feels the pitch is pretty dry and he is calling it a new ball wicket. But we have also seen the spinners starting to have a big impact on matches. KP feels if you win the toss, you must bat first.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 30 in the Indian Premier League, 2020 edition. The battle tonight is between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of tonight’s clash:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+1.038
|10
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.116
|10
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|3
|5
|+0.009
|6
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|-0.390
|6
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2