IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Live score, updates and commentary
Follow live coverage of match No 31 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
7.02 pm: TOSS – Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bat first! “Huge honour for me to play my 200th game for RCB,” says Kohli.
6.48 pm: Good news for Kings XI fans as Chris Gayle has said he is likely to play tonight. “It is time to see the Universe Boss out there in the middle,” says the big man.
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 31 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 31
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|+0.990
|12
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.116
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|3
|5
|+0.009
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|-0.390
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|3
|5
|-0.844
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2