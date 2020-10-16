IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live: Suryakumar takes a blinder to send Tripathi back
Follow live coverage of match No 32 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
KKR 18/1 after 3 overs (Gill 7)
WICKET! Suryakumar comes up a superb catch at point to end Tripathi’s innings. Boult gets the wicket.
Tripathi c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 7(9)
KKR 12/0 after 2 overs (Tripathi 2, Gill 6)
Coulter-Nile starts off with three wides and a four. Strange kind of over. Clearly rusty.
KKR 3/0 after 1 over (Tripathi 1, Gill 1)
Trent Boult is the leading Powerplay wicket taker in IPL 2020 with six wickets and he starts off with just a 3-run over.
7.14 pm: Eoin Morgan is the second England player to lead an IPL team after Kevin Pietersen who led in 17 matches (three wins, 14 losses) - RCB six times in 2009 and DD 11 matches in 2014.
Morgan on the captaincy change: “DK came to myself and head coaches, decided it is for the betterment of the team and he also needs to focus on his batting. It just shows the culture we’ve created.”
7.05 pm: Teams news...
KKR: In: Chris Green, Shivam Mavi | Out: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton
Playing XI: Tripathi, Gill, Rana, Morgan (C), Karthik (wk), Russell, Green, Cummins, Mavi, Chakravarthy, Krishna.
MI – In: Nathan Coulter-Nile | Out: James Pattinson
Playing XI: Rohit (C), QdK (WK), Surya, Ishan, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Coulter-Nile, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah
7.01 pm: KKR win the toss and they elect to bat first.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 32 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 32
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|+0.990
|12
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|5
|3
|-0.139
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|3
|5
|+0.009
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|-0.390
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|3
|5
|-0.844
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|2
|6
|-0.295
|4