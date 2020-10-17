Top seed Alexander Zverev edged out South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the Cologne ATP semi-finals on Friday.

Zverev, the world number seven and US Open runner-up, made the most of Harris struggling with a leg injury in the final set.

“I have got to do a better job of keeping my focus until the end of a match. I relaxed a little bit and then he picked up his game,” Zverev told atptour.com.

Zverev is through to his third semi-final of the year where he will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Spaniard battled past Dennis Novak of Austria 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to reach his second ATP Tour semi-final.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Radu Albot 6-3, 6-0 to reach the last-four.

The third seed now faces Spanish fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut who downed Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-0.