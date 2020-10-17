IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Du Plessis, Watson build partnership after Curran falls early
All the live updates from the game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Live updates
After 10 overs, CSK are 71/1 (Faf 36, Watson 34)
Good over for Chennai, 15 runs from it. Faf hits a four on the leg side before Watson picks two fours and catches up with his partner. Ashwin not finding his range in that over.
After 9 overs, CSK are 56/1 (Faf 31, Watson 24)
Watson stays low and scoops one for four. Nine runs come from that Axar Over.
After 8 overs, CSK are 47/1 (Faf 28, Watson 18)
Ravichandran Ashwin joins the attack and delivers a tidy over, just four from it. Time for a strategic timeout.
After 7 overs, CSK are 43/1 (Faf 26, Watson 16)
Another good over from Axar, just four runs from it. The left-arm spinner is having an impressive season.
After 6 overs, CSK are 39/1 (Faf 24, Watson 14)
Faf and Watson both pick up a four each in that Rabada over. But a small incident there as Faf and Rabada crashed into each other as the former tried to complete a single. Faf looked in pain and the physio had to come out, but he’s fine now. The two South Africans even share a bit of a laugh.
After 5 overs, CSK are 29/1 (Faf 19, Watson 9)
Big over for CSK! Faf du Plessis hits a six and two fours off Anrich Norje as the Super Kings get a much-needed push.
CSK 15/1 after 4 overs (du Plessis 5, Watson 9)
Axar into the attack and he keeps things tight too. DC aren’t giving much away at all.
CSK 12/1 after 3 overs (du Plessis 3, Watson 8)
A good over on the whole spoiled by two poor deliveries and Watson hit them both for four. CSK can breathe a little. The start has been way too slow.
CSK 2/1 after 2 overs (du Plessis 2, Watson 0)
Rabada starts off with a maiden. Watson couldn’t do much at all. This is just the start that DC would have been looking for and exactly the opposite of what CSK needed.
Shane Watson is in next and we all know how dangerous he can be.
CSK 0/1 after 0.3 overs (du Plessis 0)
WICKET! Curran gets a leading edge, caught on the boundary line. Wicket for Tushar Deshpande. Nice catch by Nortje on the boundary line, popped the ball up just as he felt the momentum would take him out and then made sure he was back in before he caught it.
Sam Curran c Nortje b Tushar Deshpande 0(3)
7.24 pm: Another two points will allow CSK to get into the top four. Considering how bad they’ve been at times this season, it will give them a huge boost. DC have been very consistent and they bowling attack has been top class.
7.12 pm: In the RR vs RCB game, ABD has shown why he should never be held back...
One crazy Unadkat over was enough for ABD to stamp his class on the game...
7.11 pm: Shreyas Iyer at the toss...
“We will be giving him (Pant) one more game rest. We are playing with the same team. The boys are really motivated. This is going to be a good challenge, looking forward to it. Till the last ball we need to fight. We are not giving up at any situation. Our mindset is such that we fight till the end.”
7.05 pm: And here are the teams.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
7.02 pm: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat.
6.52 pm: News coming in that Shreyas Iyer is fit to play for DC.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings may have got a much-needed win in their last game but a stern test awaits as they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League today.
Dhoni’s men put in a solid all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they would aim to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season.
The absence of Rishabh Pant has put a spanner in the works for DC. It has forced them to change their team combination and it hasn’t worked quite as well as they would have hoped.
Head-to-head
|Mat
|DC wins
|CSK wins
|DC win%
|CSK win%
|DC vs CSK
|22
|7
|15
|31.81
|68.19