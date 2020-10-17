AB de Villiers’ swashbuckling 22-ball 55 fashioned an incredible seven-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
Chasing 178, De Villiers smashed six sixes to help RCB win the game after all seemed lost for them following the dismissal of Virat Kohli with the team struggling at 102 for three in the 14th over.
IPL 2020, RR vs RCB as it happened: AB de Villiers powers Bangalore to victory with a masterclass
Watch the knock below:
Here are some reactions to the knock: