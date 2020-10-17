AB de Villiers’ swashbuckling 22-ball 55 fashioned an incredible seven-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Chasing 178, De Villiers smashed six sixes to help RCB win the game after all seemed lost for them following the dismissal of Virat Kohli with the team struggling at 102 for three in the 14th over.

Watch the knock below:

Here are some reactions to the knock:

ABD you beauty !!! Time and again this shows you why he’s the best in the business! RR again controlled the game but maybe the decision to give the penultimate over to Unadkat over archer cost them!#RRvsRCB #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL — Shlok Ramchandran (@shlokh95) October 17, 2020

Can you picture the chinnaswamy stadium right about now......... 👀👀👀 ABD ABD ABD.. mr 360 does it again. So good @ABdeVilliers17 the @IPL at its best.. — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 17, 2020

AB De Villiers - once a genius, always a genius. What a wonderful chase. IPL logo shot by him, no wonder the logo is like his pose. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/OdE4Gw9ZtG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

No superlatives left for @ABdeVilliers17. On a pedestal all his own. RCB looked doomed with asking run rate up to almost 16 per over. ABD turned things around with amazing aplomb, and with a point to prove. Don’t think he will ever be sent to bat lower than no.4 by Kohli! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 17, 2020