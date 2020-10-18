Delhi Capitals’ opener Shikhar Dhawan made the most of his chances to slam his first-ever hundred in the Indian Premier League to take his team to top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

His unbeaten 101 came off 58 balls with 14 fours and a straight six off Sam Curran that was a highlight.

Dhawan was given several lives in the course of his knock after being dropped on 25 and 79. He also from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity as well as got a caught-behind decision reversed using DRS when he was on 99.

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK as it happened: Dhawan stars with century as Delhi Capitals win tense clash

