Sergio Aguero attracted plenty of criticism after the Manchester City striker put his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.
Aguero disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
After arguing his case with Massey-Ellis, Aguero briefly put his arm around the female assistant referee’s shoulder as she began to walk away.
Aguero went unpunished for his actions
Read: Look for problems in other situations, not here: Guardiola defends Aguero after referee incident
Aguero was widely criticised for his actions while some suggesting that he wouldn’t have acted in a similar way had it been a male official