Sergio Aguero attracted plenty of criticism after the Manchester City striker put his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Aguero disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

After arguing his case with Massey-Ellis, Aguero briefly put his arm around the female assistant referee’s shoulder as she began to walk away.

Aguero went unpunished for his actions

Aguero was widely criticised for his actions while some suggesting that he wouldn’t have acted in a similar way had it been a male official

Who does Aguero think he is?

