IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: Tripathi falls but Gill looking good
KKR are still in the top four of Indian Premier League points table while SRH occupy the fifth spot.
Live updates
KKR 57/1 after 8 overs (Gill 31, Rana 3)
Gill’s SR for this season is 117 and he is still going at the same rate. He needs to do more. Much more.
KKR 53/1 after 7 overs (Gill 30, Rana 0)
Steady, steady... a bit too steady though. Gill now has a start though and he needs to make it count. Let the big hitters bat around him.
KKR 48/1 after 6 overs (Gill 25)
WICKET! A hit on the elbow distracted Tripathi and he missed one from Natarajan and is walking back after making 23. KKR remain the only side not to have a 50+ opening stand so far in IPL 2020.
Tripathi b T Natarajan 23(16)
KKR 42/0 after 5 overs (Tripathi 22, Gill 20)
4-4-4 off the first three balls of the Thampi over and they all came off Gill’s bat. KKR need him to get going.
KKR 28/0 after 4 overs (Tripathi 21, Gill 7)
Finally, a big over for KKR courtesy a six and a four from Tripathi. He is certainly showing more initiative than Gill.
T Natarajan is brought into the attack for the 4th over.
KKR 15/0 after 3 overs (Tripathi 10, Gill 5)
KKR have once again got off to a slow start. Tripathi or Gill, at least one of them needs to go for it.
KKR 12/0 after 2 overs (Tripathi 9, Gill 2)
It says no loss but it should have been one in the wickets column for Thampi. Rashid Khan drops a straightforward chance – maybe he lost it somewhere along the way. Good waist height too. Gill survives.
KKR 6/0 after 1 over (Tripathi 5, Gill 1)
Steady start by SRH. But KKR needed to find some momentum early in the innings, they can’t always leave it for the lower order.
Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are out in the middle for KKR. Gill needs to do something about his SR, which is just 117 this season. Sandeep Sharma has the new ball.
3.09 pm: Two changes for SRH too. Basil Thampi gets his first game this season, Abdul Samad gets another game.
SRH playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
3.07 pm: Two changes in the KKR team. Narine is not yet fully fit. Ferguson and Kuldeep come into the team.
KKR playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
3.02 pm: SRH win the toss and Warner decides his team will have a bowl first.
2.47 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders’ West Indian spinner Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League’s suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week. Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team’s clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling in the league. But, in a relief for the player as well as for his franchise, the IPL committee found his bowling action to be clean.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|KKR wins
|SRH wins
|Ties
|KKR win%
|SRH win%
|18
|11
|7
|0
|61%
|39%
A new captain at the helm, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash in Abu Dhabi.