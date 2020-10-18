IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rohit Sharma elects to bat first, both teams remain unchanged
Follow live coverage of match No 36 of Indian Premier League 2020 from Dubai.
Live updates
7.07 pm: Playing XIs
KXIP: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
7.03 pm: TOSS – Rohit Sharma has won the toss and MI will bat first! Both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are playing with unchanged XIs.
6.49 pm: Follow live coverage of the match between KKR and SRH here.
6.42 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 36 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|MI wins
|KXIP wins
|MI win%
|KXIP win%
|MI vs KXIP
|25
|14
|11
|56%
|44%