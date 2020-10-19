Kings XI Punjab beat holders Mumbai Indians as the Indian Premier League witnessed a second super over for the first time after skipper KL Rahul’s heroics on Sunday.

Rahul smashed 77 off 51 deliveries as Punjab equalled Mumbai’s score of 176 in the second match of the day after the opening game also ended in a tie.

Kolkata Knight Riders edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi with New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson making an impact in his first IPL outing this season.

Punjab and Mumbai remained level after the first super over with paceman Mohammed Shami keeping down Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai to five runs.

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal then combined to get their team’s 12-tun target after Mumbai managed 11 for one in the second super over of the match and the third of the day.

The thrill on offer on Super Sunday sent Twitter into delirium. Here are some of the best reactions

And that’s why @IPL is the best league in the world #IPL2020 ..period 👍🏼🏏 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 18, 2020

Mayank Mayank....team ko mile do ank. Saved a four. Hit two fours. Gayle’s six. #KXIP have won. There isn’t a #KXIP game without the drama. Waaaah waaaah. 6 points in 9 games and #KXIP is on #6. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2020

Tested cricket skills and ability. Tested presence of mind and calmness even more.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

The skill level of the players at this years ipl has been remarkable! Cricket is alive and healthy! 👏 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 18, 2020

How good is the #IPL2020



😍😍😍



Is it the best tournament in the world? #MIvKXIP — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) October 18, 2020

Great game of cricket. Super performances by both the teams, very very thrilling. Well done guys! #MIvKXIP #IPLT20 @IPL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020

Even the super over wasn’t ready to choose between the two teams https://t.co/9c4PaYiJLT the end two point went to the team which required it the most #KingsXiPunjab #klrahul #deepakhooda #mohammedshami #MayankAgarwal #Gayle — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 18, 2020

Mayank.....saved four runs. Whoa. Incredible Premier League 🙇‍♂️ #MIvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2020

Fifth time in T20 history that two matches were tied on the same day in a competition



Standard Bank Pro20 Series in SA in 2009,

Friends Life T20 Series in Eng in 2011,

SLC Twenty20 Tournament in SL in 2018,

CSA Provincial T20 Cup in SA in 2019 &#IPL2020 #MIvKXIP — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 18, 2020

This was by far the funniest thing happened today. 🤣🤣🤣#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/077g4zMWQE — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 18, 2020