Kings XI Punjab beat holders Mumbai Indians as the Indian Premier League witnessed a second super over for the first time after skipper KL Rahul’s heroics on Sunday.
Rahul smashed 77 off 51 deliveries as Punjab equalled Mumbai’s score of 176 in the second match of the day after the opening game also ended in a tie.
Kolkata Knight Riders edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi with New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson making an impact in his first IPL outing this season.
Punjab and Mumbai remained level after the first super over with paceman Mohammed Shami keeping down Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai to five runs.
Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal then combined to get their team’s 12-tun target after Mumbai managed 11 for one in the second super over of the match and the third of the day.
The thrill on offer on Super Sunday sent Twitter into delirium. Here are some of the best reactions