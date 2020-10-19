IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson fall early after MS Dhoni elects to bat first
Follow live coverage of match No 37 of Indian Premier League 2020 from Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
After 6 overs, CSK are 43/2 (Curran 16, Rayudu 9)
A superb over from Tyagi, just two from it. The young right-arm quick varies his length smartly and keeps things tight.
After 5 overs, CSK are 41/2 (Curran 15, Rayudu 8)
Big over for Chennai! Stokes joins the attack and is taken to the cleaners. First Curran hits a six straight back, before Rayudu picks up two fours.
After 4 overs, CSK are 26/2 – Watson is gone!
OUT! Young Kartik Tyagi gets hit for three fours in his first over but fights back to get the big wicket of Shane Watson. The Aussie veteran flicks it straight to mid-wicket. RR on top in Abu Dhabi!
After 3 overs, CSK are 13/1 – Faf du Plessis is gone!
OUT! Jos Buttler with a fine catch at cover and the in-form Faf du Plessis is gone! Jofra Archer is delivering a sizzling spell first up.
After 2 overs, CSK are 10/0 (Curran 2, Faf 8)
Faf du Plessis gets the first four of the day with a comfortable pull. Eight runs come from Ankit Rajpoot’s first over.
After 1 over, CSK are 2/0 (Curran 1, Faf 1)
Brilliant first over from Jofra Archer. Beats Sam Curran’s outside edge multiple times with wonderful deliveries.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Abu Dhabi! Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis are opening the batting for CSK. Jofra Archer has the new ball in hand for RR. Here we go!
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
RR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.
7.05 pm: TOSS – Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will bat first! Chennai have two changes: Bravo (out injured for the next few games) and Karn replaced by Hazlewood and Chawla. RR have one change: Rajpoot replaces Unadkat.
6.55 pm: It was Rajasthan Royals who emerged victorious when they met earlier this season. Can Chennai Super Kings turn things around?
Head-to-head
|Mat
|CSK wins
|RR wins
|CSK win%
|RR wins
|CSK vs RR
|22
|14
|8
|63.63
|36.37
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 37 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 37
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|7
|2
|+0.921
|14
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|6
|3
|+1.201
|12
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|6
|3
|-0.096
|12
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|5
|4
|-0.607
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|+0.008
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|9
|3
|6
|-0.262
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|3
|6
|-0.386
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|3
|6
|-0.778
|6