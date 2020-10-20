7.02 pm: DC win the toss and they will be batting first.

6.53 pm: But while Dhawan has just found his form, KL Rahul has seemingly never been out of it. In just 9 matches, he has already scored 525 runs. His side hasn’t finished matches well but Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been getting them off to great starts.

6.50 pm: Shikhar Dhawan is the batsman in form for Delhi Capitals. In his last three matches, he has elevated his batting to a different level. Three consecutive 50+ scores for the left-hander – 69* vs MI, 57 vs Royals, 101* vs CSK.

6.47 pm: Punjab has traditionally done well against Delhi but this is a different DC. Here’s a look at their head-to-head.

Matches Delhi wins Punjab wins Tied
DC v KXIP 24 11 14 0

6.40 pm: The nail-biting second Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians was certainly a morale-lifter but the inconsistent Kings XI Punjab have another tough battle at hand when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

The match went into a Super Over last time the two teams met and more than Delhi, KXIP will be hoping that it doesn’t come down to that again.