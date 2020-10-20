IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Live scores and commentary
All the live updates from the KXIP vs DC game.
Live updates
7.02 pm: DC win the toss and they will be batting first.
6.53 pm: But while Dhawan has just found his form, KL Rahul has seemingly never been out of it. In just 9 matches, he has already scored 525 runs. His side hasn’t finished matches well but Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been getting them off to great starts.
6.50 pm: Shikhar Dhawan is the batsman in form for Delhi Capitals. In his last three matches, he has elevated his batting to a different level. Three consecutive 50+ scores for the left-hander – 69* vs MI, 57 vs Royals, 101* vs CSK.
6.47 pm: Punjab has traditionally done well against Delhi but this is a different DC. Here’s a look at their head-to-head.
|Matches
|Delhi wins
|Punjab wins
|Tied
|DC v KXIP
|24
|11
|14
|0
6.40 pm: The nail-biting second Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians was certainly a morale-lifter but the inconsistent Kings XI Punjab have another tough battle at hand when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.
The match went into a Super Over last time the two teams met and more than Delhi, KXIP will be hoping that it doesn’t come down to that again.