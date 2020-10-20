Ahmedabad will host the day-night Test during England’s cricket tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Tuesday.

England are slated to visit India from January-March for five Tests and a limited-overs series.

“Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test,” Ganguly said at the Kolkata Press Club.

Owing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India in the recent past, there had been speculations that the series could be shifted to the UAE, where the Indian Premier League is currently underway. But the BCCI is determined to host England in the country and is already exploring all possible options, including creating bio-secure bubbles.

Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three venues for the Test series, but Ganguly said they are yet to take a final call.

“We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months’ time,” said Ganguly.

The BCCI president said their priority is the upcoming Australia tour, the team selection for which will happen in a few days.

“Before England, we have Australia series coming up. There will be team selection happening in a few days.”Ganguly said switching to the Test format immediately after the IPL won’t be a problem for the players. They are all quality players, they will be fine.”

As for the domestic season, the BCCI has decided to start the Ranji Trophy from January 1, and Ganguly said the details will be worked out in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

“The AGM will happen soon and there we will decide about the Ranji Trophy.”

