Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman to score back-to-back hundreds in the Indian Premier League as his sensational effort took Delhi Capitals to 164/5 against Kings XI Punjab here.

Dhawan cracked an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes.

In the last match, Dhawan made an unbeaten 101 against Chennai Super Kings, which was his first IPL century.

It seemed he was batting on a different surface with the second highest score of the innings coming from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who made 14 each.

The southpaw also crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL by sweeping leggie Ravi Bishnoi for a six over deep square-leg, becoming the fifth batsmen to do so in the tournament’s history. He got to his century, another landmark, with a double off left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.