IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live: Morgan elects to bat first, Russell misses out for Kolkata
Follow live coverage of match No 39 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 1.4 overs, KKR are 3/1 – Rana is gone!
OUT! Two in two for Mohammed Siraj! This is wonderful swing bowling from the right-arm quick. Nitish Rana is clean bowled off the first ball. KKR are in trouble!
After 1.3 overs, KKR are 3/1 – Tripathi is gone!
OUT! RCB strike early! A wonderful delivery from Mohammed Siraj and Rahul Tripathi edges it to the keeper.
After 1 over, KKR are 3/0 (Gill 1, Tripathi 1)
Tidy first over from Chris Morris, just a wide and couple of singles. The South African pacer has been impressive ever since he’s come into the side. RCB will be hoping he fires again tonight.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for play in Abu Dhabi! Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are opening the batting for KKR. Chris Morris has the new ball in hand for RCB. Here we go!
7.07 pm: Playing XIs
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
7:02 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR will bat first!
6.51 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 39 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 39
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|7
|3
|+0.774
|14
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|6
|3
|+1.201
|12
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|6
|3
|-0.096
|12
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|5
|4
|-0.607
|10
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|4
|6
|-0.177
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|4
|6
|-0.591
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|+0.008
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|-0.463
|6