Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj became the first bowler in Indian Premier League to bowl two maiden overs as he grabbed three wickets in nine balls to cripple Kolkata Knight Riders early in their match on Wednesday.

He bowled back-to-back maidens to start his spell and got the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton to skittle KKR’s top order.

Tripathi and Rana were dismissed in consecutive delivers in his first over as one edged behind and the other was clean bowled on a duck. Banton was caught by wicketkeeper AB de Villers as well.

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live: Mohammed Siraj strikes thrice as Bangalore dominate Kolkata

Here’s a look at Siraj’s the two wickets in two balls

Mohammed Siraj's bowling figures after two overs: 2-2-0-3



He is the first player in IPL history to bowl two maiden overs in a match! #IPL2020 #KKRvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 21, 2020

We just saw back to back centuries in an IPL for the first time recently. Now, back to back maiden overs for the first time ever from Mohd Siraj (via @mohanstatsman) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 21, 2020