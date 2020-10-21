Ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League with a groin injury, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has implored fans to keep supporting the team despite the forgettable ongoing season.

The 37-year-old’s withdrawal came as a blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs. CSK’s campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games. They are currently lying at the bottom of the league table.

“It’s sad news, it’s sad to be leaving my team CSK. To all our CSK fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team, keep supporting, all the true die-hard CSK fans,” Bravo said in a video message uploaded by the franchise on its Twitter handle.

Bravo, an integral part of the CSK team for years now, couldn’t bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals in a match in Sharjah on October 17.

“This wasn’t a season we expected or our fans wanted, but we gave it our best. Sometimes, despite giving our best, the results don’t show.”

Bravo reminded the fans of CSK’s excellent record of winning three IPLs in the past.

“Keep supporting us and I can guarantee you we’re going to come back stronger and better like champions. One of the most successful franchises, I feel we should be proud to be members and fans of CSK.”

Champion's message to the Super Fans as he bids adieu. Take care DJ! @DJBravo47 #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pHFnkHLQzq — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 21, 2020

The West Indian played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. However, he got six wickets at an economy rate of 8.57.

Chennai Super Kings were also hampered by the absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out citing personal reasons.

With PTI Inputs