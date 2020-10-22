IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live scores and commentary
All the live updates from the must-win game between RR and SRH.
Live updates
6.40 pm: The young guns from both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad could be the key in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game today.
Whether it is Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi and Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be in focus as the seniors struggle to take the team over the line.
The Sunrisers are currently tottering on the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are just ahead with eight points.