There is a school of thought that Virat Kohli will own most of the One Day International batting records by the time he is done playing cricket.

Indeed, the rate at which he has been obliterating milestones in this format is quite extraordinary. So much so that, he reached the 10,000-run mark more than 50 innings quicker than a certain Sachin Tendulkar.

On October 24, 2018, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs. The record came in 205 innings as he scored a century against West Indies in Vizag in the second ODI of the series.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs Player Opposition Ground Match Date Time since debut Mat Inns taken Kohli v West Indies Vizag 24 Oct 2018 10y 67d 213 205 Tendulkar v Australia Indore 31 Mar 2001 11y 103d 266 259 Ganguly v Sri Lanka Dambulla 3 Aug 2005 13y 204d 272 263 Ponting v South Africa Basseterre 24 Mar 2007 12y 37d 272 266 Kallis v Australia Sydney 23 Jan 2009 13y 14d 286 272 via ESPNCricinfo

It was, of course, another record-breaking outing for the Indian captain even though the match ended in a thrilling tie.

Watch the Kohli innings here: