IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Live: Shreyas Iyer elects to bowl first, Sunil Narine returns for Kolkata
Follow live coverage of match No 42 of Indian Premier League 2020 from Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
3.09 pm: Playing XIs
KKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.
3.05 pm: TOSS – Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first! DC have replaced Prithvi and Daniel Sams with Rahane and Nortje. KKR have replaced Kuldeep and Banton with Narine and Nagarkoti.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|DC win
|KKR win
|Tied
|DC vs KKR
|24
|11
|13
|1 (DC won)
2.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 42 of Indian Premier League 2020. In today’s first game, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 42
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|7
|3
|+1.448
|14
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|7
|3
|+0.774
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|7
|3
|+0.182
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|5
|5
|-0.828
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|4
|6
|+0.092
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|4
|6
|-0.177
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|4
|7
|-0.620
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|3
|8
|-0.733
|6